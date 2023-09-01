Gaining what it describes as a “genuine phenomenon”, global drama and mystery streaming service MHz Choice has acquired exclusive North American rights from Beta Film to hit Italian series The Sea Beyond.
The series follows The Sea Beyond follows Filippo (Nicolas Maupas) and Carmine (Massimiliano Caiazzo), a pair of young men whose resilience and loyalties are tested while serving time in a juvenile detention centre on the Gulf of Naples.
The series was created by Cristiana Farina, who co-wrote the script with Maurizio Careddu. In its home country of Italy, millions have tuned in each week with its cast inspiring fervent fans. Earlier this month, The New York Times called The Sea Beyond “a steamy hit” with “often gritty but always soapy melodrama” and echoes of the Montagues and the Capulets.
Under the terms of the deal, the first four seasons of the drama will premiere exclusively on MHz Choice, with the first season premiering in Autumn 2023 in the US and Canada. The Sea Beyond was acquired from Beta Film in a package that also includes season 3 of Makari – Sicilian Mysteries and new series Camorra - Code of Honor. It also joins MHz Choice’s existing catalogue of Italian series including RAI classics Detective Montalbano, Imma Tatarani and La Piovra.
“The Sea Beyond is that rarest of television gems: a genuine phenomenon,” said Lance Schwulst, senior vice president, content strategy, MHz Networks. “We can’t wait to introduce North American viewers to this gritty and compelling Italian series on MHz Choice this Fall.”
Jeffrey Engelen, Beta Film’s international sales manager North America, added: “We are thrilled to have MHz Choice as the North American home for the captivating and record-breaking phenomenon The Sea Beyond. This partnership is certain to expand its fan base and garner the global audience appreciation the series truly deserves.”
