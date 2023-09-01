Looking to make it easier for users of the leading IT platform customers to gain access to Vidispine branded media service products, Arvato Systems has deepened its business partnership with Google Cloud.
Vidispine provides a media management backend and an object repository as the basis for turnkey asset management solutions. Users can also build their own media supply chain from media and metadata sourcing to distribution.
Key components of the portfolio, such as the media management backend VidiCore and the browser-based editing solution VidiEditor, already run natively on the Google Cloud. To make the scalable, cost-transparent and modern portfolio even faster and easier to access, it has now been integrated on Google Cloud Marketplace.
“We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Arvato Systems and offer Vidispine products to our growing Google Cloud Marketplace ecosystem,” said Dai Vu, managing director, cloud marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. “Arvato Systems provides extensive knowledge along the entire media supply chain, especially, cloud-based media management, which our Marketplace customers will benefit from.”
"We are excited about this next successful step in our partnership with Google Cloud. It's a great way to offer Google Cloud customers a straightforward and fast way to leverage our multi-layered and best-in-class portfolio," added Annika Kimpel, partner manager at Vidispine.
