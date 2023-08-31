 Eastern Europe to add 27MN SVOD customers | Media Analysis | Business | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details
Citing greater than expected resilience in Russia in the face of economic sanctions, Digital TV Research says that it has upgraded its forecasts for the Eastern European subscription video-on-demand market, projecting the market to have 68 million SVOD customers by 2029.

The Eastern Europe OTT TV & Video Forecasts report noted that this would represent a significant increase on the 27 million subscribers forecast for 2023. Russia is set to generate 12 million of the additional subscriptions, with Poland bringing in an extra 6 million.

The top platform by subscribers for the region will not be US-based – it will be Kinopoisk, which is only available in Russia. Russia will account for 53% of the 2029 total SVOD subscriptions.

Digital TV Research predicted that none of the US-based platforms was likely to re-enter the Russian market before 2029.
Bedrock

Most recent in Media Analysis