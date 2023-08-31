Citing greater than expected resilience in Russia in the face of economic sanctions, Digital TV Research says that it has upgraded its forecasts for the Eastern European subscription video-on-demand market, projecting the market to have 68 million SVOD customers by 2029.









The top platform by subscribers for the region will not be US-based – it will be Kinopoisk, which is only available in Russia. Russia will account for 53% of the 2029 total SVOD subscriptions.



Digital TV Research predicted that none of the US-based platforms was likely to re-enter the Russian market before 2029. The Eastern Europe OTT TV & Video Forecasts report noted that this would represent a significant increase on the 27 million subscribers forecast for 2023. Russia is set to generate 12 million of the additional subscriptions, with Poland bringing in an extra 6 million.The top platform by subscribers for the region will not be US-based – it will be Kinopoisk, which is only available in Russia. Russia will account for 53% of the 2029 total SVOD subscriptions.Digital TV Research predicted that none of the US-based platforms was likely to re-enter the Russian market before 2029.