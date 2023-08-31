In an increasingly fragmented streaming ecosystem, consumers are leaning more on curated collections and hubs to find content based on a specific theme with most users valuing these curated collections/hubs as part of their services says Horowitz Research.
The State of Media, Entertainment and Tech: Viewing Behaviors 2023 report was based on survey work carried out in April 2023 among 2,200 TV content viewers 18+. Data was weighted to ensure results are representative of the overall TV universe.
Among the key findings was that over eight in 10 streamers watch content from a collection or hub at least occasionally. These customers have used collections or hubs for new, just released content; popular/most watched content; and content based on viewing history. Additionally, over half of streamers (53%) have watched holiday content collection/hubs.
“Until the industry works collaboratively to deliver a truly integrated search and discovery experience that comprises content from all possible streaming sources, consumers will continue to struggle to find what to watch,” noted Adriana Waterston, insights and strategy lead for Horowitz Research.
“Professional curation, such as these hubs or collections, are playing an increasingly relevant role in easing some of those struggles consumers are facing. These are particularly useful for diverse audiences, who are relying on hubs or collections to more easily identify culturally resonant content which is still very much in-demand and yet not always easy to find.”
The survey also found that the majority of multicultural consumers used these professionally curated collections and hubs to focus on content they value. Black streamers are especially engaged, with eight in 10 (80%) reporting using Black content collections/hubs at least occasionally (similar by age). Among Asian streamers, nearly two-thirds (65%) watched Asian content collections/hubs, higher among less acculturated Asian streamers (77%). Almost three in five Latinx streamers reported using Latinx content collections/hubs, with nearly four-fifths (78%) of less acculturated Latinx reporting doing so. Among LGBTQIA+ consumers, over half (52%) of streamers reported using LGBTQIA+ content collections/hubs.
