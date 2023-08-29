As part of a co-production between parent Foxtel Group, Australian production company Aquarius Films and Irish TV and film production house Subotica, BINGE has announced a new original drama commission, Mix Tape.
The new four-part event miniseries is adapted from the popular and critically acclaimed novel by Jane Sanderson. It begins in Sheffield, England in 1989 with Daniel and Alison’s all-encompassing teenage romance, forever etched in their memories through the music of their generation and the spans to the modern day reality of their adult relationships, now living on opposite sides of the world.
A new chapter begins for Daniel and Alison when they reconnect through a song from their shared past and explore their burning curiosity to understand if this is the love, and life, they were meant to have.
Mix Tape is written by Jo Spain (Taken Down; Sanditon), and will be directed by Australian Director Lucy Gaffy (Totally, Completely Fine; Irreverent). The series will be produced by Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford for Aquarius Films and Aoife O’Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch for Subotica. Executive Producers are Alison Hurbert-Burns, Lana Greenhalgh, Miranda Culley and Clare Mirabello. Major production investment was made by the Foxtel Group in association with Screen Australia and Screen Ireland. International sales by Eccho Rights.
“We’re searching for stories that take our audience into a world they can lose themselves in but also be challenged by, and Mix Tape is a nostalgic, music filled love story that will jump off the screen and make you say, what if?” said BINGE executive director commissioning, content Alison Hurbert-Burns commenting on the new series. “A co-production allows us to tell this Australian and international story at a scale that will capture the audience's imagination and reinforces our commitment to creating premium, must-watch original stories.”
Aquarius Films’ Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford, and Subotica’s Aoife O’Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch, said: “Mix Tape will take us back in time to that intoxicating feeling of first love. It’s a classic boy-meets-girl love story with a banging soundtrack that will tug at the heartstrings and have audiences reminiscing and asking themselves: What if you had a second chance at first love?”
Andrew Byrne, head of television at Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, said: “Screen Ireland is delighted to support Mix Tape, an Irish/Australian co-production written by acclaimed Irish writer Jo Spain. We're proud to continue supporting Irish talent and the production of high-end TV drama; working closely with international commissioners and film agencies to tell original stories like this for audiences at home and around the world.”
