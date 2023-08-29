Just before it has clocked up nine months of operation, the on-demand hub from leading UK commercial broadcaster ITV, ITVX, has racked up two key milestones - reaching two billion streams since launch and winning Best On Demand Service at the Edinburgh TV Awards.
Replacing ITV Hub as the online home of all ITV content from December 2022 from live sport to hugely popular reality show Love Island, ITVX launched with over 10,000 hours of free programming with new and exclusive programmes set to drop every week of the year. The service premiered with a collection of what ITV called “top quality” new dramas available only from the streamer. ITVX was also claimed to be the first streaming service in the UK to offer viewers the flexibility to access free content with ads and ad-free paid subscription from one place. Paying subscribers also have access to the BritBox UK SVOD service.
Just over four months after launch, the streaming hub officially hit the one billion streams mark on Easter Sunday 2023. 2022 was ITV’s previous most successful year for streaming with 1.9 billion streams across the whole 12 months. Data released by ITV also showed that from January to June 2023, ITVX attracted more viewers with monthly active users (MAU’s) up 29% year on year to 12.5 million and up 19% since year end. The new service is also attracting light viewers, its target audience, with viewing in that specific demo up 93% across the first six months in 2023.
Viewers were found to be staying on ITVX for longer with streaming hours up 33% to 737 million hours and a 22% increase in dwell time in the same period. Plus, 86% of those viewers who came into ITVX to watch an exclusive went on to watch other content on the platform in the first six months of 2023.
Since ITVX achieved its first billion streams, ITVX premieres including Six Four and Vanishing Act have brought in millions more streams and so far and Love Island has been streamed more than 335 million times. The recent FIFA Women's World Cup is ITVX's most watched sport since April with 15 million streams and last month's Tour de France was streamed over 5 million times, a 34% increase on last year. Since April 2023, ITVX's most streamed drama has been Malpractice.
ITVX was awarded the title of Best On Demand Service at the Edinburgh TV Awards 2023, beating BBC iPlayer, Channel 4 Streaming, NOW and STV Player. Commenting on the award, Rufus Radcliffe, MD of Streaming said: “To be named Best On Demand Service at the prestigious Edinburgh TV Awards less than nine months since we first launched ITVX, and against such heavyweight competitors in the same category, is such an accolade for the platform and the committed team across ITV behind it.”
Just over four months after launch, the streaming hub officially hit the one billion streams mark on Easter Sunday 2023. 2022 was ITV’s previous most successful year for streaming with 1.9 billion streams across the whole 12 months. Data released by ITV also showed that from January to June 2023, ITVX attracted more viewers with monthly active users (MAU’s) up 29% year on year to 12.5 million and up 19% since year end. The new service is also attracting light viewers, its target audience, with viewing in that specific demo up 93% across the first six months in 2023.
Viewers were found to be staying on ITVX for longer with streaming hours up 33% to 737 million hours and a 22% increase in dwell time in the same period. Plus, 86% of those viewers who came into ITVX to watch an exclusive went on to watch other content on the platform in the first six months of 2023.
Since ITVX achieved its first billion streams, ITVX premieres including Six Four and Vanishing Act have brought in millions more streams and so far and Love Island has been streamed more than 335 million times. The recent FIFA Women's World Cup is ITVX's most watched sport since April with 15 million streams and last month's Tour de France was streamed over 5 million times, a 34% increase on last year. Since April 2023, ITVX's most streamed drama has been Malpractice.
ITVX was awarded the title of Best On Demand Service at the Edinburgh TV Awards 2023, beating BBC iPlayer, Channel 4 Streaming, NOW and STV Player. Commenting on the award, Rufus Radcliffe, MD of Streaming said: “To be named Best On Demand Service at the prestigious Edinburgh TV Awards less than nine months since we first launched ITVX, and against such heavyweight competitors in the same category, is such an accolade for the platform and the committed team across ITV behind it.”