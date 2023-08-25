



As part of an open beta in US, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform Max has announced the addition of CNN 24/7 news in its streaming offer from 27 September.

CNN Max will take advantage of the reporting, global newsgathering, and live programming from CNN US, CNN International, and feature original programming built specifically for Max. It will comprise a new seven-day-a-week/24-hour service and be part of an open beta for news that will enable experimentation with product features, content offerings and original storytelling, all with the input and feedback from the Max community.



The new service will also include notable worldwide CNN anchors in new programming built specifically for the Max streaming audience like CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker and Fredricka Whitfield and CNN Newsroom with Jim Sciutto who will also lead breaking news coverage on the platform in the afternoons.



Currently branded CNN Originals hub will be renamed CNN Max, where subscribers have expanded access to CNN Max 24/7 Live stream, CNN Originals, and additional News content. This features over 900 episodes of current and legacy programming.



CNN Max will additionally feature Amanpour, Anderson Cooper 360, The Lead with Jake Tapper, The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, and other anchors, correspondents, and contributors. This new 24/7 streaming service will bring the immediacy and value of global breaking news with top analysis, context, and reporting across all the biggest stories in the world to the Max streaming audience and enhance the product with the convenience of viewing news at anytime, anywhere, and on any screen.



“As we laid out at our launch only a few months ago, our vision for Max is to be The One to Watch for all members of a household. We have the broadest and highest quality entertainment offering, and now will include world-leading news as a meaningful addition for all Max subscribers, at no extra charge,” said JB Perrette, CEO and president, global streaming and games.



“CNN Max is differentiated by having 24/7 news at its core from CNN, the leading global news organisation, and being available on a scaled streaming service in the US, which has a significantly younger and additive audience compared to traditional TV. This provides even more quality choices for Max customers who will be able to easily catch up on what is happening in the world, particularly in moments of breaking news, all within one seamless experience. We’re excited to engage our Max community in this initial beta stage to help us learn and develop what appeals most to our customers in this new genre.”