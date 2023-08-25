Boosted by the major subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) players offering an advertising option, over-the-top (OTT) TV episode and film revenues in 19 Latin American countries are set to increase by $7 billion between 2023 and 2029 to reach $17 billion says Digital TV Research.
The Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts report predicts that SVOD will remain the region’s largest OTT revenue source, contributing $10.1 billion by 2029. Yet from the additional revenues, SVOD will provide $2.8 billion and AVOD $3.5 billion.
Digital TV Research expects that Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+ and HBO Max will all start hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers in the short term – one for Spanish-speaking Latin America and another for Brazil. These four platforms are forecast to command more than half the region’s OTT revenues by 2029. The analyst estimated that these four platforms will collectively generate $1.5 billion in AVOD revenues by 2029.
Netflix is set to generate SVOD revenues of $4 billion by 20209 and $600 million from AVOD. For Disney+ the breakdown is SVOD $1.8 billion and AVOD $400 million; Paramount+ will be $800 million/$300 million; HBO, $1 billion, $200 million. The study also highlighted that leading Brazilian powerhouse Globoplay will have revenues of $1.6 billion by 2029 - $0.6 billion from SVOD and $1.0 billion from AVOD.
