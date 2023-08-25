UK broadcaster Sky has taken advantage of the Spotlight panel at the Edinburgh International TV Festival, announced a raft of new shows coming to its content slate, across Sky Original drama, comedy, entertainment, arts and factual programming.









Sky Original comedy Funny Woman has been recommissioned for a second series. In series one, Barbara from Blackpool realised her dream and became TV comedy star, Sophie Straw, the nation’s favourite. In series two, Sophie finds out that ‘having a voice’ doesn’t mean it will be heard and that fame is a fickle friend. Fed up with being the comic muse in old school comedy shows, Sophie tries her hand at arthouse cinema hoping it will be more progressive – it isn’t. Undeterred, Sophie decides to create her own comedy show where she can tell authentic stories in all their messy and hilarious glory. She’s found her voice and learns that the power is in the word. New content will include programming featuring the likes of Julianne Moore (Mary & George) and Harvey Keitel (The Tattooist of Auschwitz), set to appear on Sky in the next twelve months.“At Sky we must deliver to our customers content worth paying for, and it’s with that lens we carefully consider which shows to commission and acquire across all genres, making sure we deliver some of their favourite shows of the year, with world class talent, on and off the screen,” said Zai Bennett MD of Content, Sky UK & Ireland commenting on the new slate.“We’re pleased to announce a cohort of brand-new shows for our world-leading free-to-air Sky Arts channel, led by Dickens’ Italy with David Harewood, and continuing our mission to bring the arts to everyone. We are also building on the successful launch of our Sky Kids linear channel, with thoughtful, creative kids’ content, that parents can trust. We’re looking forward to premiering the climate change documentary, Save Our Wildlife, to coincide with COP28, featuring eight-year-old conservationist Aneeshwar.”The limited series The Tattooist of Auschwitz is an adaptation of the globally bestselling novel of the same name and is produced by Synchronicity Films in association with Sky Studios and All3Media International. It completed filming in Europe this summer, stars Jonah Hauer-King, (The Little Mermaid, World on Fire), Anna Próchniak (Baptiste, Warsaw 44), Harvey Keitel (The Irishman, Youth), Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us, Yellowjackets), and Jonas Nay (Deutschland 83, 86, 89), is set to debut globally next year and will be the first TV drama series fully composed by Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve.Tell Them You Love Me (1x120’) explores the story of Anna Stubblefield, a university professor who becomes embroiled in a controversial affair with Derrick Johnson, a non-verbal black man with cerebral palsy. Anna says she unlocked Derrick’s mind from his body by teaching him to communicate using a keyboard. But when Derrick’s family begin to question his miraculous transformation, and Anna’s intentions, it would lead to a criminal trial that would challenge our perceptions of disability and the nature of consent.New for Sky Documentaries & Factual is House of Kardashian. Few families have defined times or divided opinion like the Kardashians. To some they are admired as a dynasty of powerful women, inspiring girls across the planet. To others they are untalented and morally bankrupt reality stars, who are damaging women by selling their life as a superficial fairytale. House of Kardashian, a three-part documentary series, aims to confound expectations and challenge what society knows of the Kardashians, exploring their rise, reach and the cost that comes with being some of the most famous women in the world and features never-before-seen archive footage, as well as exclusive, first-hand testimony from those in the family’s inner circle, including Caitlyn Jenner.Sky Original comedy Funny Woman has been recommissioned for a second series. In series one, Barbara from Blackpool realised her dream and became TV comedy star, Sophie Straw, the nation’s favourite. In series two, Sophie finds out that ‘having a voice’ doesn’t mean it will be heard and that fame is a fickle friend. Fed up with being the comic muse in old school comedy shows, Sophie tries her hand at arthouse cinema hoping it will be more progressive – it isn’t. Undeterred, Sophie decides to create her own comedy show where she can tell authentic stories in all their messy and hilarious glory. She’s found her voice and learns that the power is in the word.