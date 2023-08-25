Australian film and television production company Perpetual Entertainment has pre-sold five new shows to key broadcasters in the UK and Australia in deals brokered through Marmalade Sky TV.
The increasingly popular talent-led travel genre slate is led by Jimmy Doherty’s New Zealand Escape (4 x 60’- pictured) which has been pre-sold to Channel 4 UK and TV3 New Zealand. The series follows Doherty, a farmer, zoologist, restauranteur, presenter and childhood friend of Jamie Oliver, as he sets out to explore one of the wildest, most beautiful places on earth, from its frozen south to its tropical north.
In the true-crime category, The Murder of Lyn Dawson (4 x 60’) has been pre-sold to Sky Crime UK, Channel 9 Australia and also into the US. The series chronicles a 40-year fight for justice, which started in January 1982 when wife and mother Lynette Dawson disappeared. Days later, her husband, Christopher Dawson, a schoolteacher and famous footballer, moved their teenage babysitter into the family home, claiming his wife had told him she needed time away. But those closest to Lynette knew something the police didn’t — that Christopher Dawson had been in a secret sexual relationship with the babysitter. And they also knew that Lynette, a devoted mother, would never have abandoned her two little girls.
Marmalade Sky TV has closed another true-crime pre-sale deal with Paramount UK, which has committed to King Con (2 x 60’), commissioned by Seven Network in Australia. The two-parter tells the story of Australian businessman Hamish McLaren, who conned some US$70m out of multiple investors around the world — and how he was eventually brought to justice.
Lastly, Hitler’s Handmaidens (4 x 60’) has been pre-sold to A&E UK. The archive-driven series examines the role of women in the Third Reich. The series explores the theory that the Nazis could not have succeeded without the participation of women, who were actively involved in all aspects of German society.
Commenting on the commissions, Marmalade Sky TV founder Jimmy Humphrey said: “Marmalade Sky TV was founded to help producers create and monetise content that delights, entertains and challenges audiences, wherever they may be in the world. These pre-sales to leading broadcasters across the UK, Australia and the US deliver on that promise — and are a further confirmation that, when it comes to creating entertainment with genuine global appeal, Perpetual Entertainment is firing on all cylinders.”
