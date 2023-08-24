New free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) linear content offerings featuring fan-favourite programming across Telemundo Enterprises and the NBCUniversal Global Distribution library are now available on Google TV and Android TV devices in the US.





The four additional channels launching today include: Murder, She Wrote; Universal Crime; Lo Mejor de Telemundo and Historias de Amor.

The former sees mystery writer Jessica Fletcher (played by legend Angela Lansbury), as she solves crimes while Universal Crime offers mystery, suspense, and action culminate in notable drama series. It goes from the scene of the crime to the courtroom, with series including Columbo, Kojak, The Rockford Files and more.



The two Spanish language channels feature dramas, reality, and novelas, with popular series such as Caso Cerrado, El Señor de los Cielos and others. Historias de Amor offers romantic comedies and emotionally charged dramatic sagas of love and revenge.



The new channels join NBCUniversal’s lineup of previously announced FAST channels on Google TV including NBC News NOW, TODAY All Day, Dateline 24/7, NBC Local Stations, Telemundo al Día, and Sky News International.



All of NBCUniversal’s new FAST channels on third party services like Google TV are powered by Xumo Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of Xumo that provides content owners, distributors and advertisers with tools and services to succeed in FAST.