UK telecoms, media and internet company, Virgin Media, has used integrated solutions from SaaS broadcast technology provider Amagi, in collaboration with 24i, to launch and monetise a new line-up of themed free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels.
The deployment sees an initial selection of 14 channels rolled-out to Virgin TV through Virgin Media’s V6, TV 360 and stream set-top boxes (STBs), allowing customers to instantly access an extended range of content monetised through advertising.
Harnessing the Appstage application framework within the 24i Mod Studio streaming platform –pre-integrated with Amagi’s playout solutions – the project introduced the FAST channels into Virgin Media’s Electronic Programming Guide (EPG) without making any changes to existing STB configurations.
Collaborative work by 24i and Amagi the app was configured to perfectly align with Virgin Media's UX, facilitating integration of channels into Virgin Media's EPG, providing an enhanced user experience for their customers on V6, TV 360 and Stream STBs running the RDK and Opera operating systems.
“Our collaboration with Virgin Media has been an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our technical prowess,” remarked Amagi co-founder and CRO Srinivasan KA. “Our achievement in integrating multiple FAST channels into Virgin Media's STB environment through a unified gateway has significantly enriched user choice and paved the way for incremental revenues.”
“This has been a real team effort to give Virgin Media’s customers access to a range of exciting new streamed content with a great user experience,” added 24i CEO Donald McGarva. “The successful and seamless roll-out to a variety of device models already in the field is a testament to the powerful and flexible combination of 24i’s Appstage Big Screen client, cloud-based Backstage content management system, and Amagi’s unrivaled FAST solutions.”
Harnessing the Appstage application framework within the 24i Mod Studio streaming platform –pre-integrated with Amagi’s playout solutions – the project introduced the FAST channels into Virgin Media’s Electronic Programming Guide (EPG) without making any changes to existing STB configurations.
Collaborative work by 24i and Amagi the app was configured to perfectly align with Virgin Media's UX, facilitating integration of channels into Virgin Media's EPG, providing an enhanced user experience for their customers on V6, TV 360 and Stream STBs running the RDK and Opera operating systems.
“Our collaboration with Virgin Media has been an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our technical prowess,” remarked Amagi co-founder and CRO Srinivasan KA. “Our achievement in integrating multiple FAST channels into Virgin Media's STB environment through a unified gateway has significantly enriched user choice and paved the way for incremental revenues.”
“This has been a real team effort to give Virgin Media’s customers access to a range of exciting new streamed content with a great user experience,” added 24i CEO Donald McGarva. “The successful and seamless roll-out to a variety of device models already in the field is a testament to the powerful and flexible combination of 24i’s Appstage Big Screen client, cloud-based Backstage content management system, and Amagi’s unrivaled FAST solutions.”