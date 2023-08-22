The US over-the-top (OTT) market is hitting maturity with TV and film revenues set to reach $82 billion in 2029, up from $74 billion in 2023, with subscription video-on-demand revenues showing little growth, $2 billion, to $55 billion from 2025 says Digital TV Research.









Digital TV Research said such reflect the new reality in the industry, that is with subscriptions stuttering as the market matures and consolidates.



Advertising growth will be lower than our previous forecasts due to tougher market conditions and greater caution from the platforms," said Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research. Platforms are more wary about increasing content spend which will stifle subscriber development." The North America OTT TV & Video Forecasts report, predicted AVOD for TV series and films will contribute $22 billion by 2029, up from $16 billion on 2023. Advertising on online linear channels will likely account for $6.5 billion of the AVOD total in 2029, up from $4.3 billion in 2023.