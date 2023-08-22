In a further win for its popular series, animation and family entertainment-focused content distribution company Media IM Inc. has closed a three-year agency agreement with TelevisaUnivision consumer product’s agency for hit pre-school property Sunny Bunnies.
Produced by Digital Light Studio, the Sunny Bunnies are five beaming balls that can appear anywhere there is a source of light, from sunshine to moonlight. In each episode, the creatures bring their fun and games to a different location — a circus, a sports stadium, a park — embarking on adventures. And at the end of every episode, the fun continues with a collection of bloopers.
London-based Media IM first pushed the series into the 63 million-strong US Hispanic market in August 2021 in deals with PrendeTV and Canela.TV. The new agreement follows the acquisition of the first six seasons of hit property Sunny Bunnies on TelevisaUnivision’s Canal 5 where it airs in a 30-minute morning slot. Under the new deal, TelevisaUnivision Licensing will initially focus on key L&M merchandising categories, including toys, publishing, back-to-school and apparel.
Commenting on the deal, Media IM brand licensing director Gavin Metcalfe said: “We are looking forward to working with TelevisaUnivision’s consumer products team to create a licensing programme to enhance the Sunny Bunnies brand in Mexico. Driven by delightful storytelling and loveable characters, the Sunny Bunnies brand lends itself very well to merchandising — with their colourful characters already featuring in magazines, publishing, apparel and feature plush (among others) in many territories around the world. We’re sure Mexican kids and families will embrace the new range of Sunny Bunnies products when they launch next year.”
The TelevisaUnivision agreement follows the announcement in June 2023 that Media IM has inked a collaboration with Dubai-based FanMania as the official licensee for branded accessories in its Sunny Bunnies line. Starting later this year, FanMania will roll out its consumer products in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Moroco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, UAE and Yeman.
