Top-flight Spanish league football is now available on the LALIGA+ channel through free ad-supported TV platforms including Tivify, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels and Xiaomi TV+ via distribution by The Channel Store.
LALIGA+ focuses on bringing multiple and varied sports competitions to the Spanish audience, including broadcasts of international events such as Copa Libertadores, the most prestigious football tournament in South America; CONCACAF Gold Cup, the leading football championship in North America, Central America and the Caribbean; and the Asian AFC Champions League.
The new channel will also feature matches from other important national championships such as the Brazilian Barsileirao, Peru's Liga 1, the Austrian Bundesliga and Taça, the Portuguese Cup.
LALIGA+ also includes other sports and competitions such as the ASOBAL league, the top handball competition in Spain; LEB Oro league; with the best of Spanish basketball; beach and court volleyball competitions such as the European Volleyball Championship or the Volleyball Champions League; Sail GP championship, the most extreme sailing event; or the Spanish Petanque Championship.
FAST channel creation/distribution, AVOD services and monetisation to content owners, creators, video platforms, telecom operators, advertisers and agencies among others. Through framework distribution agreements with the main platforms, it offers a method for content generators to launch their own FAST and AVOD channels, which combined with the monetisation possibilities of their in-house Ad network.
The project between LaLiga and The Channel Store is just the start of a collaboration that will extend over time with new projects and content channels, as well distribution and monetisation formats.
