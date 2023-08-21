Combining real-time media performance platform with an edge software gateway to no less than “revolutionise” video workflows IP-based broadcast technology firm TAG Video Systems has inked a strategic partnership with cloud video specialist Techex.









TAG zero officer friction Kevin Joyce added: "Both Techex and TAG Video Systems share the same goals – to empower customers with the tools they need to ensure the health of their streams, securely deliver error-free content and access their own comprehensive data for greater insight into improving their business and media operations.” At the heart of the integration is tx edge by Techex, a software gateway built to fit into as Code (IaC) cloud workflows. tx edge moves video into, out and around the cloud providing leading broadcasters the control they require delivering live video while also collecting data related to packet arrival times at the protocol level.Integration into TAG’s Realtime Media Performance platform is said to enhance tx edge’s ETR 290 and IP-level stream monitoring capabilities, offering a higher level of comprehensive content and probing visualisation tools. Together, tx edge and TAG’s Realtime Media Performance platform support and enable flexible migration between various workflows, including hybrid, fully-cloud or fully on-premises.The two companies say that their collaboration will see technology integrated within existing environments and that it will be capable of transporting video and monitoring streams at every point in the delivery chain. It is also claimed to result in a “superior” level of data analysis for a scalable, reliable solution offered with flexible licensing options.They add that the combination illustrates the benefits of interoperability by delivering an all-in-one transport, visualisation, error detection, alerting and multi-viewing solution. The engine to TAG’s solution includes their cloud-capable MultiChannel Monitoring (MCM) system and is designed to enable broadcasters to visualise content flowing through tx edge instances with continuous content-level actionable and probe monitoring of over 550 events, while reducing the complexity of managing video contribution, playout, and distribution workflows. TAG has been a close and trusted partner for over a decade," said Techex CEO, Richard Bailey commenting on the partnership. "We're excited to deploy tx edge and TAG together. Many broadcasters rely on tx edge to securely protect and transport their highest value content, this provides a comprehensive visualisation of the content's journey.”TAG zero officer friction Kevin Joyce added: "Both Techex and TAG Video Systems share the same goals – to empower customers with the tools they need to ensure the health of their streams, securely deliver error-free content and access their own comprehensive data for greater insight into improving their business and media operations.”