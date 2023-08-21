After more than 276 episodes in Korea since 2018 via its affiliate entertainment channel tvN, entertainment company CJ ENM has revealed that its music lyric guessing game show Amazing Saturday is set to be remade in Vietnam.
The format has been licensed to ALO Media Joint Stock Company, which will be producing the Vietnamese version of the show commissioned and to be broadcast by Vietnamese broadcasting company VTV3 in October 2023. This marks the first international adaptation of Amazing Saturday and the remake will be conducted in the Vietnamese language, offering a localised experience for the audience.
CJ ENM believes that new deal signifies the global popularity and influence of the company’s content as it expands its reach beyond Korea's borders. “We are truly thrilled to see one of our favourite programmes being remade in Vietnam. We can't wait for the day we can watch this show,” said CJ ENM head of format sales, Diane Min. “Through this partnership, we hope to see more of CJ ENM's content being appreciated in the local context of Vietnam. As the Vietnamese remake of Amazing Saturday kicks off, we also look forward to seeing more proactive adaptations in other regions. Our hope is that this shared sentiment resonates, allowing the show to reach even further audiences."
A member of FRAPA, ALO Media Joint Stock Company has been in operation for 14 years and says that it now ranks as one of the leading production companies in Vietnam.
Commenting on the deal, head of international acquisition, Caroline Pham said: “We were really impressed of Amazing Saturday in the first approached time. This is a brand new, interesting format, a combination of music – food which promises to bring the audience into the vibrant music space. The funny interaction between players, bursting with amazing experiences through the food, helps the audience to recharge energy for a new week. That’s why we decide to produce Amazing Saturday in Vietnam with a special broadcast schedule in prime time every weekend nights on VTV3.”
