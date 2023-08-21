After cutting deals with Portugal’s LigaT and ZAP, a satellite television provider covering Angola, Mozambique, and Cape Verde, global media company SPI International has found favour once again in the Portuguese speaking world with its Dizi channel in a contract with Vodafone Portugal.
Dizi was established in April 2019 and broadcasts award-winning and popular Turkish series dubbed in multiple languages. It reaches millions of households worldwide, rapidly growing its global footprint with recent launches in Sub-Saharan Africa, CEE and Western Europe. It offers over 600 hours of popular series including the International Emmy Award-winning Endless Love, global phenomenon Black Money Love and other productions starring A-list stars such as Tuba Büyüküstün, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Farah Zeynep Abdullah.
SPI International has already been providing content through channels such as FightBox, Fast&FunBox, DocuBox, FunBox UHD and Gametoon to Vodafone subscribers. SPI says the addition of Dizi to Vodafone's channel lineup reinforces its commitment to delivering “diverse and engaging” programming to its viewers. With Vodafone Portugal, the Dizi channel will be available in the basic package.
"SPI International is thrilled to introduce Dizi on Vodafone Portugal's platform," said Georgina Twiss, MD of Western Europe and Africa at SPI International. "The addition of Dizi not only enhances our partnership with Vodafone Portugal but also expands the entertainment choices available to Portuguese viewers. We are excited to bring the globally celebrated Turkish dramas to the Portuguese audience and look forward to their enthusiastic response."
