Representing the highest number of episodes ever ordered by the network for one programme at one time, UKTV has re-ordered hit classic car show, Bangers & Cash for the Yesterday channel and free streaming service UKTV Play.
The new deal spans 46 new episodes across four new series following on from the two series yet to air and alongside this, 12 more episodes across two new series of the spin-off, Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics, have been ordered, which will bring the total to six series.
Bangers & Cash follows the work of the Mathewsons Classic Car Auction, a three-generation dynasty of classic car auctioneers led by head of the family, Derek Mathewson, alongside his two sons, Paul and Dave. Mathewsons, and their long-suffering team, discover and auction over 4,000 classic and rare cars a year, as well as all kinds of rare commercial vehicles, vintage motorbikes and auto memorabilia.
The programme continues to be the most popular programme on Yesterday, with series seven averaging 744,000 individuals per episode, and Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics series two averaging an audience of 647,000 individuals per episode, with the finale rising to 760,000 individuals. Across both programmes, the two shows have reached 19 million individuals combined on Yesterday and Dave to date, and in 2022, Bangers & Cash was the top performing UKTV Original on the free streaming service UKTV Play.
Bangers & Cash and Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics was commissioned for UKTV by commissioning editor, Kirsty Hanson and ordered by Yesterday channel director, Gerald Casey and deputy director of commissioning, Hilary Rosen. Produced by Air TV, executive producers are Andy Joynson and Morland Sanders.
Commenting on the deal Hanson said: “I’m so pleased we can demonstrate our commitment to Air TV, the Mathewsons, and our viewers with such a large order of episodes for Bangers & Cash. It’s such a pleasure to work on the Bangers & Cash franchise and I’m personally very excited to continue our collaboration across the next few years.”
Joynson added: “I’m delighted that UKTV have committed to creating so many new series of Bangers & Cash and Restoring Classics. There really is a limitless supply of astonishing cars out there for the Mathewsons to feature, restore and auction. It’s a privilege to be able to spend more time making a programme we love making.”
