The FilmRise Creator Partner Program is described as a turnkey distribution model that curates and distributes creator content to the biggest streaming platforms in the US, Canada and abroad, spanning genres including true crime, food, wildlife, comedy, gaming and lifestyle.



FilmRise says the expansion will solidify what it claims to be its position as the leading distributor of creator content to streaming platforms for FAST, AVOD, SVOD and pay-TV platforms across English-speaking territories worldwide.



“With this announcement, it is clear that the world’s top creators have come to recognise FilmRise as a leader in streaming platform distribution with our unmatched global audience reach and curation, marketing and promotional support,” said Max Einhorn, SVP, acquisitions and co-productions. We’re a turnkey one stop for digital platform streaming monetisation for creators.”



In summer, FilmRise will distribute UnspeakablePlays, a spinoff of the wildly popular series Unspeakable, which will highlight the creator’s gaming vertical. Additionally, the studio will distribute That Chapter and Sam and Colby, its first set of true crime/paranormal exploration programmes in the creator space. The three series will debut on The FilmRise Streaming Network including select FilmRise FAST channels and on third-party streaming platforms.