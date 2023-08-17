In a partnership seeing the server-side ad insertion (SSAI) firm’s technology applied to live and VOD content across all players, Yospace is teaming with leading Norwegian commercial broadcaster TV 2.
The relationship will see Yospace underpin TV 2’s advertising strategy for its TV 2 Play app which is available on streaming destinations including connected TV (CTV), set-top-boxes (STB), web and mobile.
TV 2 Play is among the most popular streaming services in Norway. It houses all of TV 2's own content and a broad selection of other popular films and TV series. Its eight live channels bring the Norwegian population together around important moments, from major and local sports events to the most popular entertainment shows and 24-hour breaking news. SSAI has been applied to TV 2 Play’s VOD content at launch, with live streams to be added in the Autumn.
“Yospace is a crucial partner for TV 2’s advertising strategy,” said Roy Kenneth Venjum, head of network and distribution at TV 2. “We needed an SSAI solution that would deliver an excellent TV experience across all content types and players while providing operational efficiency across VOD and live. Yospace’s huge experience and many customer implementations made it the obvious choice for TV 2 Play.”
The move has been driven by TV 2’s desire to broaden its revenues and expand from subscription-only to offer a hybrid, ad-supported model. After experimenting with client-side ad insertion (CSAI) and other SSAI providers, TV 2 chose Yospace for what it said was its consistency of viewer experience across all content and players, as well as reporting of ad views. Operationally, TV 2 is able to manage all its advertising tech and measurement in the most efficient and cost-effective way.
“We’re thrilled to be working with TV 2 to help it achieve its advertising goals,” added Yospace commercial director Edward New. “Like many broadcasters and streaming companies adopting an ad-supported strategy, TV 2 has acknowledged the importance of putting the viewer experience first and foremost in their plans.”
