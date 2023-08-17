Korean entertainment company CJ ENM has revealed that it is to unveil a range assortment of new drama titles that it says have been “meticulously designed” to satiate the preferences of both domestic and international fans.
The new slate encompasses Cold Blooded Intern, Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun and Twinkling Watermelon.
Cold Blooded Intern unfolds the story of a professional mother, Hae-ra, a 40-year-old who seeks to rejuvenate her career following childbirth. Pouncing on an opportunity extended by her former colleague, Ji-won, she is confronted with an unexpected occupational role. She is entrusted with the task of dismissing her fellow working mothers, a topic that is said to be primed to resonate with a broad spectrum of office employees, as it captures the authentic dynamics of the Korean workplace alongside the intricate interplay of relationships. The series recently premiered on the CJ ENM-launched OTT platform TVING.
Fantasy saga Arthdal Chronicles stages its return with an eagerly awaited second season, headlined by luminaries Jang Dong-gun, Lee Joon-gi, Shin Saekyeong, and Kim Ok-vin. From the creative stable of CJ ENM's drama powerhouse Studio Dragon, the inaugural episode is slated to air on CJ ENM's affiliate channel tvN in South Korea and worldwide through Disney+.
The new chapter in the series traverses the fates of valiant protagonists who inscribe an array of legends within the ancient realm of Arth. The narrative canvas is set approximately 8 years after Tagon's ascent to power. Characterised by its distinctive universe and intricately woven storyline, the show is designed to captivate a global audience.
Similarly produced by Studio Dragon, Twinkling Watermelon emerges as a youthful romance drama that blends new and retro aesthetics. The story unfurls around Eun-gyeol, a Child Of Deaf Adults (CODA) youngster who finds himself stranded in an unfamiliar past, leading to the formation of a musical ensemble. This drama is scheduled for its autumn debut via tvN.
Commenting on the release, Sehee Jang, head of global marketing at CJ ENM said: "We stand fully prepared to deliver an eclectic array of entertainment genres to global audiences through our K-content. The ever-growing international recognition garnered by our original productions is a testament to our commitment to excellence here at CJ ENM."
