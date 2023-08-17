The number of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) customers in Arabic countries is set to almost double over the course of the next six years to total 28 million says a study from Digital TV Research.
The Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts report, not surprisingly, pinpointed Netflix as set to continue its market dominance by 2029 but added local players will provide a strong challenge.
Said Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research: “As some of the US-based platforms lower their global rollout and local content commitments, the Arabic players will thrive.
The report projected that StarzPlay, Shahid VIP and OSN+ are account for 46% of the Arabic total subscriptions by 2029 – collectively adding 4.7 million subscribers from 2023.
