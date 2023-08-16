Building on a collaboration which began in 2020, media firm Liberty Global has handed over build and operations of its Horizon digital entertainment and connectivity platforms to leading digital services and consulting company Infosys.
Liberty Global first rolled out the Horizon platform to cable customers of its leading European subsidiaries early last decade and the latest version of the platform, Horizon 4, comprises a set-top box supporting 4K Ultra HD picture quality, a voice-controlled remote and an upgraded version of Liberty’s ‘GO’ mobile app.it also offers personal profiles; tailored recommendations; enhanced search and find; social media integration.
The new collaboration comprises an initial 5-year agreement, with an option to extend to 8 years and beyond. It will aim to advance development, bringing technologies such as the Infosys Topaz AI offering to ensure what is claimed to be “continued operational excellence”, a highly scalable development engine for new features and capabilities and efficiencies for Liberty Global.
Infosys says it will provide services to Liberty Global estimated at €1.5 billion over the initial 5-year term and at €2.3 billion if the contract is extended to eight years. In addition, it says the collaboration allows Liberty Global to realise run-rate savings in excess of €100 million per annum, inclusive of other savings and technology investments.
Liberty Global will continue to control product roadmaps and retain all intellectual property for the Horizon entertainment and connectivity platforms. In addition, Liberty Global is licensing these platforms to Infosys so the digital services provider can offer services to new operators and new markets outside the Liberty Global family.
"Strengthening and expanding our collaboration with Infosys gives our best-in-class solutions new scale with the ability to reach many more markets and bring positive experiences to more customers. And while it produces substantial central cost savings over time, it also provides excellent opportunities for our talent to grow their specialist skills and nurture impactful careers with Infosys,” said Mike Fries, CEO, Liberty Global. “We look forward to working together to accelerate innovation and make our entertainment solutions even more powerful and engaging as new generations of digital-first customers continue to demand more from us all."
