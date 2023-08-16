In a collaboration designed to allow the broadcaster to meet its rollout timeline efficiently, FOX Corporation is to use Zixi's solutions to deliver channels from its 190 local affiliates to digital multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) partners.
The partnership involves Zixi Broadcaster for broadcast quality live video delivery and ZEN Master and the Intelligent Data Platform (IDP) for system management, orchestration and monitoring being deployed as part of complex workflows. The job also entails transmitting video streams from FOX affiliates to the Zixi Broadcasters platform hosted on AWS (Amazon Web Services), where streams can be transcoded as needed before reaching MVPDs.
Fox affiliates use Zixi to transmit the streams to Zixi Broadcasters hosted in AWS that provide the option to transcode each stream into the appropriate format before egress to the MVPDs. They take advantage of the Zixi ZEN Master integration of the TAG Multiviewer where users feed sources into the TAG layouts and send those mosaics to desired targets enabling unified control and simplifying operations.
Additionally, Fox uses a single control plane in Zixi ZEN Master with the IDP powered by advanced AI and ML analytics with features such as Auto Incidents utilising Multi-Object-Correlation-Analysis (MOCA) that cuts through the noise and quickly performs root cause analysis (RCA) for the quick resolution of issues in minutes, instead of days or weeks.
“Zixi has been a very collaborative partner in helping us design and implement our broadcast affiliate contribution workflow, and their ZEN Master product gives us excellent visibility into the health of the system,” said Alastair Hamilton, SVP Distribution Engineering, FOX Corporation. “Choosing Zixi has undoubtedly contributed enormously to us meeting our rollout timeline.”
