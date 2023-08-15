Premier photography and multimedia studio Pier59 Studios has revealed that it has partnered with lighting solutions provider Quasar Science to install image-based lighting (IBL) units to support enhanced photo-realism and natural reflections on its LED Volume stage.
Opened in February 2023, Pier59 Studios’ virtual production studio on the island of Manhattan features an LED Volume consisting of a 65’ curved LED screen and 40’ articulating ceiling, housing more than 25 million pixels capable of generating over 25 billion colours. The MegaWall is controlled by a virtual production system generating more than 200 teraflops (200 trillion calculations per second) of computational power.
The Quasar IBL solution, which delivers interactive light emitting more than 4600 lumens simplifies workflows, is designed to streamline data management and improves the quality and control of light output. Using the same assets projected onto the LED volume, IBL creates pixel-mapped lighting that heightens realism on set. Subtle nuances in light texture, movement, and spectral characteristics see use in creating effects, elevating the storytelling potential of virtual production.
“When we started planning the build of the virtual production studio here at Pier59 late last year, we worked with the most ground-breaking companies in the industry to ensure we could deliver realistic environments to our clients, which include advertising agencies, production companies and VFX houses” said Pier59 Studios chief innovation officer Steve Baum. “When it comes to lighting, Quasar Science has developed image-based lighting techniques that are paving the way for a new level of creativity and excitement in visual storytelling. Our clients that have used it since its installation have been impressed with the results and ease of its integration into the virtual production workflow.”
