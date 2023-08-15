Original unscripted producer/distributor Big Media has received a green light for a second season and a spin off of popular science series Destruction Decoded with new episodes co-produced with RMC Production and Wild Bear Australia.
NTV Germany has now signed on for a total of 20 episodes of the Decoded franchise, which includes a second season of Destruction Decoded (8x60’) and a spin off series called Danger Decoded (12x60’).
The series uncovers dangerous places and people from around the world. From roads, borders, and cities to prisons, criminals, and gangs, this new series will delve into what makes these locations so treacherous and dares to peer into the ruthless nature of the criminal underworld.
The first season, a co-production between Big Media and RMC Production, was a ratings success on NTV Germany and RMC France when it premiered in Q1 2023. It has since been sold to over 20 territories around the world, including the US, the UK, India and Korea. The new season decodes the chain of events and circumstances that led to the world’s worst maritime disasters, buildings that have collapsed all over the world, and how a fun day at an amusement park can end is disaster.
Destruction Decoded and Danger Decoded will be delivered and available for global licensing from Q1 2024.
“Destruction Decoded is a prime example of how well the international co-production model can succeed and thrive,” said Big Media co-founder and global head of production Martin Kaše.
“With fantastic partners like NTV and RMC, we were able to produce a series with incredibly high production values, assure our partners had exclusive rights in their markets, and still license it around the world. For our second season and spin off Danger Decoded series, we have RMC Production and Wild Bear Australia on board to co-produce. We wanted to up our game on special effects even more and Wild Bear is first rate in 3D modelling and CGI. It’s going to be a spectacular series.”
