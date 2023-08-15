Through a deal struck by its parent global streaming technology and entertainment company Cineverse, indie discovery streaming platform Fandor is now available to subscribers of the Philo entertainment-focused streaming TV service.
Inspired by Philo T. Farnsworth, the inventor of electronic television, Philo is said to have been created to build a better TV experience. Philo offers live TV, unlimited DVR, on-demand, and content from leading programmers all available on Android devices and Android TV, Fire Tablets and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS/iPad, Roku, PC/Mac web browsers, and Chromecast with Android functionality.
Effective immediately, subscribers to Philo’s Movies & More plan will have access to Fandor, as a video-on-demand (VOD) option. Described by the The New York Times as “a streaming rabbit hole worth falling down,” Fandor is also said to offer an “invitation to hand-picked cinematic pleasures and underseen curiosities.” It presents new releases from the festival circuit and a curatorial eye toward film history.
Fandor joins a line-up that includes FMC, Reelz, and Sony Movies while Cineverse also recently launched three FAST Channels on Philo – Comedy Dynamics, Screambox TV and The Bob Ross Channel. Reality lifestyle channel So…Real is expected to launch in the coming months.
Commenting on the new deal, David Chu, executive vice president & general manager, Cineverse Networks said: “the addition of Fandor provides a greater array of choices to Philo’s Movies & More add-on package, ensuring consumers will have the opportunity to explore both new and beloved favourites, available for viewing on demand. As we continue to aggressively expand the distribution of Fandor, we are certain that this will lead to new fans discovering our indie streaming platform.”
