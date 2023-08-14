In a move that is said to see the fourth-largest TV broadcast market in the US “transformed in a tremendous new way”, six stations in the Philadelphia area are to launch Nextgen TV services.









“Nextgen TV gives consumers unprecedented entertainment, information and engagement opportunities,” said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, the broadcaster business group that is leading the Nextgen TV transition. “Today, and in the future, Philly viewers will have a television experience that is more immersive, with better picture quality and enhanced audio features, and it will continue to be enhanced as broadcasters continue to innovate with new features and content. Broadcast television is one of the leading platforms for local news and Nextgen TV nurtures and enhances local services for all Philly viewers.” Nextgen TV is a free digital broadcast technology that uses the internet and digital applications powered by the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard and is designed to present viewers with more news and entertainment choices while providing broadcasters with a more compelling and interactive way to deliver their content. Based on the same IP-based technology used by over-the-top services, ATSC 3.0 was engineered to expand flexibility and adaptability for broadcasters, allowing them to transmit data that will both enhance TV broadcasts. It is designed to deliver broadcasts from 4K Ultra HD to mobile signals, enabling new business models and giving consumers a better experience.Philadelphia viewers can now access six channels over-the-air for free with Nextgen TV: CBS’ KYW-TV (CBS, channel 3) and WPSG-TV (CW, channel 57); ABC’s WPVI (ABC, channel 6); NBC’s WCAU-TV (NBC, channel 10); FOX’s WTXF-TV (FOX, channel 29); and Univision’s WUVP-TV (Univision, channel 65). Local viewers can easily tune to each station for information about accessing NEXTGEN TV locally, rescanning information and how to purchase the right television set to receiveNextgen TV .A feature built into select new TV models manufactured by Hisense , Sony, LG Electronics and Samsung, Nextgen TV is available to US consumers at retail across more than 100 models. The first Nextgen TV certified upgrade accessory receiver from ADTH and powered with Tolka software will soon be available at retail, as a low-cost option for viewers across the country, including in Philadelphia.The companies behind Nextgen TV are confident that Philadelphia will now get the most out of live news, events and sports programming and the region is said to be able to get a number of particular benefits given it is home to a large sports market with professional teams spanning NBA, NFL and MLB among others.“Nextgen TV gives consumers unprecedented entertainment, information and engagement opportunities,” said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, the broadcaster business group that is leading the Nextgen TV transition. “Today, and in the future, Philly viewers will have a television experience that is more immersive, with better picture quality and enhanced audio features, and it will continue to be enhanced as broadcasters continue to innovate with new features and content. Broadcast television is one of the leading platforms for local news and Nextgen TV nurtures and enhances local services for all Philly viewers.”