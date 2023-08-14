Pluto TV has inked a deal with leading sports streamer DAZN to bring sport content to the Paramount-owned free streaming television service with the launch of five DAZN channels across multiple territories.
DAZN and Pluto TV have had a business relationship since 2019 when they partnered to deliver the DAZN Fight Zone, a three-hour weekly programming block, to Pluto TV viewers in the us. through the new partnership, coverage of football, darts and fight events will be coming to the Pluto TV platform in Germany and Austria, including exclusives for live events and highlights shows and on-demand content.
In these markets, Pluto TV viewers can already enjoy DAZN X Pluto TV International Football’, a channel dedicated to football which features the top leagues across Europe, prestigious cup tournaments and includes a weekly Pluto TV exclusive highlight show called Die DAZN x Pluto TV Fußballshow”; ‘DAZN Darts X Pluto TV’, including 18 yearly live darts events as a free TV exclusive to Pluto TV; and ’DAZN Fights X Pluto TV’, set to be available from August 28 and which is claimed to be the first pure, free DAZN martial arts channel to be launched in the markets.
With these launches, Pluto TV says it will become the only free streaming TV service with 100% dedicated DAZN football, darts and fights channels in these markets.
Pluto TV is also expanding its offering dedicated to Women’s Sports with the addition of two DAZN channels in Europe and Latin America: DAZN Heldinned X Pluto TV, launching on the platform in Germany and Austria on August 28, will offer live broadcasts, highlights and on demand special content related to women’s sports and disciplines such as UEFA Women Champions League, German first league (Frauen Bundesliga), Ladies Professional Golf Association, and more; and DAZN Women Football, already available in the Nordics, France and Latin America.
“We are thrilled to join forces with DAZN and bring such a strong selection of sports content to Pluto TV viewers, including exclusive coverage for Football, Darts and Fights in Germany and Austria,” said Olivier Jollet, executive vice president and international general manager, Pluto TV. “This partnership showcases our commitment to providing exceptional content to our audience, making sport, including niche disciplines such as Darts, more accessible to a wider audience. We are also happy to offer Pluto TV viewers unparalleled access to some of the most prestigious women's competitions, empowering them to witness the talent, excitement, and passion of female athletes through two channels dedicated to women sports.”
Pete Parmenter, DAZN EVP business development, added: “This is yet another exciting partnership that underpins DAZN’s strategy of delivering an ever-increasing range of top-quality sports content to fans on a global basis. This deal increases accessibility and reach for our rights holders’ content, such as the UEFA Women’s Champions League, and creates even more visibility for DAZN’s best in class coverage, products and services as we continue our journey to being the world’s leading sports and entertainment platform.”
