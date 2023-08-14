Looking to make curated in-car entertainment a business-enhancing reality for carmakers and operators and elevates on-the-road content enjoyment. 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) has announced a partnership integration with YouTube.
With the online video company as a content partner, 3SS says deeper integration of YouTube Recommendation API into its 3Ready video entertainment platform and ecosystem will enable video service providers and carmakers to cherry-pick from among the vast array of YouTube content to deliver to customers. This includes integration of YouTube APIs to surface and deep-link YouTube content recommendations across screens.
Nordic region TV and streaming provider Allente, which boasts over a million subscribers, will be among the first to leverage this YouTube integration within the 3Ready platform. Allente will be able to visually curate YouTube content including curated lists to enrich the next-generation entertainment experiences it provides to its customers across a wide range of consumer devices.
3SS adds that as a result of this pre-integration, Allente, and fellow video service providers, can offer customers YouTube playlists and event-based content. Providers can choose topic-specific content clusters, grouped around areas of interest, like fitness or business for example, pre-curated by YouTube itself. These can include trending content, new music, sports news, top news, top music, music genre, games, movies, among a long list of entertainment pre-qualified and curated by YouTube.
With 3Ready Control Center, service providers can efficiently manage and optimise UI/UX in a unified way across STBs (Linux, RDK and Android TV), smart TV, web, mobile devices, and in-car entertainment screens, in an intuitive manner.
“We’re extremely excited that YouTube has selected 3SS as partner to scale YouTube across operator and carmaker platforms. Our trailblazing integration enables service providers including car OEMs to seamlessly curate content that people love across screens,” commented 3SS CPO & CMO Pierre Donath.
“With 3Ready, our operators benefit from dramatically reduced integration and certification efforts, and with the integration of YouTube Recommendation API it’s easier than ever to centrally manage, curate and deliver a content-first user experience across devices. This brings us closer to the vision where entertainment super-aggregators, whether telcos, pay-TV providers, or carmakers for in-vehicle entertainment, can deliver holistic, user-centric content discovery and access.”
