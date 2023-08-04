Underscoring its 360° offering of production, distribution and licensing, kids’ and family entertainment content provider WildBrain has closed new deals across distribution and consumer-products licensing for action-adventure animated series Carmen Sandiego.
Produced by HarperCollins Productions and WildBrain’s animation studio in Vancouver and launched on Netflix in 2019, the series follows the adventures of Carmen Sandiego—a master thief who uses her skills for good—as she pulls off a string of international capers, while also giving fans a look at Sandiego’s backstory and why she became a thief. Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) stars as Carmen, with Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) as Player, Carmen’s chief accomplice and friend. A live-action Carmen Sandiego movie is currently in development at Netflix, produced by Kevin Misher from Misher Films and Caroline Fraser from HarperCollins Productions.
In distribution deals, WildBrain has inked new partnerships for seasons one to four of the hit series (33 x 30’ total) with RTS (Switzerland), TVNZ (New Zealand), BIGI Channel (Israel), Edel Music and Entertainment (Germany), and SIC K and Txillo (Portugal).
In global consumer products deals, WildBrain CPLG, the company’s dedicated licensing agency, has signed a new partnership with Threadless for a wide range of products across apparel, home décor, bedding, headwear, bags, accessories, hosiery, skateboards and decks; a deal with The Loyal Subjects for fashion dolls and figurines, showcasing Carmen Sandiego throughout the years; and a new digital audio product with Tonies.
“The new Carmen Sandiego series continues to drive engagement with partners around the world,” said Caroline Tyre, VP global sales & rights strategy. “We’re pleased to further our work with HarperCollins Productions to bring the characters to life both on screen and in consumer products for longtime fans and new audiences.”
Caroline Fraser of HarperCollins Productions, added: “The character of Carmen Sandiego is incredibly intriguing to kids and families today. In addition to being the world’s greatest thief, Carmen Sandiego’s overarching theme – to learn about and celebrate all cultures – has never been more important. Our goal has been to bring this theme to kids and families through multiple touchpoints, including onscreen and through consumer products. WildBrain is the perfect partner to achieve that goal.”
