



One of the world’s largest media and tech companies, Yahoo, has turned to streaming technology platform Brightcove to strengthen its video operations, accelerate growth and deliver cost efficiencies across its portfolio of digital properties.

Yahoo and its entities encompass a wide-ranging media estate, including news, sports, and entertainment, and serve users across the globe. to support growth, Brightcove said the company needed a scalable and reliable technology solution to power its streaming content and to augment, and in some cases replace, its in-house video capabilities and supporting infrastructure.



As Yahoo’s exclusive streaming technology provider for, Brightcove will power its video streaming from end to end, supporting its growing consumer demand. Said to be c hosen for its ability to deliver globally at scale with the highest quality and security, Brightcove technology will ensure reliable, streamlined, and cost-efficient streaming operations for Yahoo.



Brightcove’s technical solutions will provide Yahoo with an optimised video-on-demand (VOD) publishing and delivery workflow, live streaming and linear capabilities, monetisation solutions, and an industry-leading player and app framework.



“As a trusted brand delivering massive amounts of video content to consumers globally, we are thrilled to welcome Yahoo to the Brightcove family,” said Brightcove CEO and board director Marc DeBevoise. “Shifting digital landscapes and technological advancements are placing media companies in a unique position where they must balance growing operations to a mass, global scale while ensuring resource optimisation, financial sustainability, and profitability. Our platform will help Yahoo meet its business goals by supporting this balance.”



“As Yahoo continues to grow and deliver more content, it was imperative for us to find a solution that could handle our global reach and deliver the highest level of performance for our users,” addewd Matt Sanchez, president & GM, home ecosystem at Yahoo. “Brightcove’s streaming platform provides superior scale and performance, and their team is continuously innovating its products to help deliver the best user experience as well as meet our business objectives.”