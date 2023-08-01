Cloud-based, end-to-end OTT and IPTV solutions firm Yuvod has forged a partnership with global media services provider Red Bee Media to integrate the most up-to-date metadata, allowing it to claim the most affordable, pre-integrated TV solution for providers of all sizes.
Through the partnership, Yuvod’s direct integration with Red Bee's API services is designed to help accelerate the value and adoption of end-to-end, cloud-based streaming platform. This includes positioning Red Bee Media as the main integrated supplier of EPG metadata to be included with Yuvod’s turnkey Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution in the US market.
Yuvod also plans to demonstrate the benefits of Red Bee, including their flexibility and exemplary customer service, as an integrated metadata supplier in preparation of launching Yuvod’s solution in the US and Canada, offering the enhanced solution for clients to experience the benefits first hand.
Yuvod claims to offers an OTT solution that is quick and easy to deploy, rapidly scaled and entirely customisable to meet the individual needs and budget of any video service provider, streamer, broadcaster or communication service provider (CSP). The use of Red Bee’s metadata will aim to create a more personalised and enriched white-label offering for providers as well as end-users.
“Video providers big and small must deliver the same flawless, high-quality experience that can be easily accessed without costing a fortune,” said Ricardo Tárraga, co-founder and CEO at Yuvod commenting on the deal. “By partnering with Red Bee, we can provide easily implemented access to advanced yet cost-effective streaming solutions that deliver an unbeatable viewing experience for end users, all entirely in the cloud.”
“We’re excited to partner with Yuvod as they expand their offerings in North America,” added Jason Marchese, head of sales, market area Americas at Red Bee Media. “By pre-integrating Red Bee’s rich metadata, Yuvod’s cloud-based model can provide video service providers the ability to scale their operations and adjust resources to meet the evolving demands of the market while still reducing costs.”
