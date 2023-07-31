The UK’s leading commercial broadcaster ITV has revealed that Sky Media, the advertising sales arm of pay-TV firm Sky, will join its Planet V Broadcaster VOD advertising platform for a trial period.
Launched in 2020, Planet V claims to be is the UK's second largest video advertising buying platform after Google, giving advertising agencies access to data-enabled, addressable audiences at scale. It currently offers self-service planning and buying capabilities for more than 1,800 users.
Sky Media, which is said to be the UK’s second largest TV sales house, will use Planet V for its on-demand content, with agencies and advertisers expected to be able to plan and buy campaigns on Sky’s portfolio of channels using the self-serve platform later in 2023. Sky Media follows STV, which joined Planet V in January.
The partnership will also mean that clients and agencies will now have the opportunity of a single point of entry to plan and buy campaigns across ITV, Sky and STV. Sky will have a bespoke merchandising area for their own inventory, ensuring Sky will continue to maintain control over all aspects of their sales on Planet V, while giving buyers the ease and efficiency of using a single platform for planning and buying on demand content.
“I’m delighted to be welcoming Sky onto Planet V - an addressable platform designed and built for TV,” said ITV Commercial managing director Kelly Williams.
“We’re bringing efficiencies and targeting benefits to our buyers and advertisers, as well as ensuring our own businesses are at the forefront of the rapidly developing programmatic advertising sector. As the media landscape becomes increasingly fragmented and complicated, working together will become more and more important, and this new collaboration is the next step in deepening our partnership as we build on C-Flight’s success."
Sky Media managing director Brett Aumuller added: “Alongside the rest of the TV industry, we have a strong heritage of collaboration, promoting and protecting our brand safe and trusted credentials. Sky and our partner channels have an amazing selection of on demand programming for brands to tap into, using Planet V we hope it makes it easier for brands to add this great content to their campaigns."
Sky Media, which is said to be the UK’s second largest TV sales house, will use Planet V for its on-demand content, with agencies and advertisers expected to be able to plan and buy campaigns on Sky’s portfolio of channels using the self-serve platform later in 2023. Sky Media follows STV, which joined Planet V in January.
The partnership will also mean that clients and agencies will now have the opportunity of a single point of entry to plan and buy campaigns across ITV, Sky and STV. Sky will have a bespoke merchandising area for their own inventory, ensuring Sky will continue to maintain control over all aspects of their sales on Planet V, while giving buyers the ease and efficiency of using a single platform for planning and buying on demand content.
“I’m delighted to be welcoming Sky onto Planet V - an addressable platform designed and built for TV,” said ITV Commercial managing director Kelly Williams.
“We’re bringing efficiencies and targeting benefits to our buyers and advertisers, as well as ensuring our own businesses are at the forefront of the rapidly developing programmatic advertising sector. As the media landscape becomes increasingly fragmented and complicated, working together will become more and more important, and this new collaboration is the next step in deepening our partnership as we build on C-Flight’s success."
Sky Media managing director Brett Aumuller added: “Alongside the rest of the TV industry, we have a strong heritage of collaboration, promoting and protecting our brand safe and trusted credentials. Sky and our partner channels have an amazing selection of on demand programming for brands to tap into, using Planet V we hope it makes it easier for brands to add this great content to their campaigns."