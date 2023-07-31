In the latest example of the growing popularity of free, ad-supported streaming TV to viewers and operators alike, Virgin Media is to launch a selection of new FAST to viewers to provide an alternative experience to traditional TV.
The move is said to represent the operator’s ambition to meet the evolving viewing habits of its customers, expanding its catalogue of streamed content and providing an opportunity to monetise FAST through targeted, dynamic advertising. Programme schedules will be based on a single show or theme and will be fully integrated within Virgin Media’s electronic programming guide (EPG).
The new Virgin Media offer is being made possible through partnering with content provider A+E Networks EMEA, All3Media International, Banijay Rights, Blue Ant Media, Extreme International, Fremantle, Little Dot Studios and Tastemade.
“We’re enhancing our entertainment offering to give our customers the best of the latest TV innovation - streaming themed channels. Through this launch, we’re reimagining the traditional TV format, making our FAST channels visible in the TV guide alongside all our other pay and free channels,” said David Bouchier, chief TV and entertainment officer at Virgin Media O2.
“Now more than ever, Virgin TV offers a one-stop shop for brilliant programming curated in one easy and convenient place. The introduction of FAST on our platform extends the high-quality viewing experience available to our customers, providing traditional broadcast with Video on Demand, apps, and now linear streaming services all at their fingertips.”
The new channel launches will also see Virgin Media work with Amagi and Magnite, including its video ad server SpringServe, to manage and develop FAST services on Virgin TV, with the opportunity for Virgin Media and its channel partners to monetise FAST through targeted, dynamic advertising. The new channels will only be available on Virgin Media’s latest set-top boxes: V6, TV 360 and Stream.
The new Virgin Media offer is being made possible through partnering with content provider A+E Networks EMEA, All3Media International, Banijay Rights, Blue Ant Media, Extreme International, Fremantle, Little Dot Studios and Tastemade.
“We’re enhancing our entertainment offering to give our customers the best of the latest TV innovation - streaming themed channels. Through this launch, we’re reimagining the traditional TV format, making our FAST channels visible in the TV guide alongside all our other pay and free channels,” said David Bouchier, chief TV and entertainment officer at Virgin Media O2.
“Now more than ever, Virgin TV offers a one-stop shop for brilliant programming curated in one easy and convenient place. The introduction of FAST on our platform extends the high-quality viewing experience available to our customers, providing traditional broadcast with Video on Demand, apps, and now linear streaming services all at their fingertips.”
The new channel launches will also see Virgin Media work with Amagi and Magnite, including its video ad server SpringServe, to manage and develop FAST services on Virgin TV, with the opportunity for Virgin Media and its channel partners to monetise FAST through targeted, dynamic advertising. The new channels will only be available on Virgin Media’s latest set-top boxes: V6, TV 360 and Stream.