Research from Point Topic has revealed that bundled broadband and TV packages in the UK are gaining in popularity with the percentage having such a package growing from 35% in Q2 2022 and rising to 43% in Q2 2023 even despite the ongoing cost of living crisis.
For the past three quarters, Point Topic asked survey respondents if they had changed Internet service providers within the past six months. For those respondents who did change providers, it then asked them to rank the influence of a TV/video bundle offering on their decision-making. From Q4 22 until Q2 23 a bundled TV/video service offering increased in importance amongst those who switched. In Q4 22 19% were completely influenced by a TV bundle, which grew to 27% in Q1 23 and 32% in Q2 23.
On average across the three quarters, 23% of respondents were somewhat influenced by an ISP's bundled TV service, while 30% were strongly influenced, indicating that there is room for growth within this market segment given that providers can get the balance right between gigabit capable full-fibre and curated TV services that are affordable and present value for money.
Overall, the analyst’s data showed that consumers are slowly making the shift to full-fibre broadband along with taking a pay-TV/video service despite both options being more costly demonstrating that TV services remain an essential item amongst survey respondents.
The percentage of net respondents unlikely to change ranged between 44% and 48%. However, in Q2 2023, there was a noticeable increase in the percentage of net respondents likely to change (38%) compared with the previous quarters.
Conversely, the percentage of respondents without a bundle showed a decreasing trend over the quarters, starting at 55% in Q2 2022 and declining to 50% in Q2 2023.
During the three quarters, the fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) take-up rate for those respondents subscribed to TV/video and broadband package, just over half (51%) on average were taking a full-fibre service.
