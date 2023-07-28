Significantly expanding its English-language output in high-end factual, while adding a strong new US presence, premium scripted and non-scripted content producer Arrow Asacha Media Group has acquired premium factual company Arrow International Media.
Established in 2011 by Tom Brisley, John Smithson and Iain Pelling, Arrow claims to have grown to be one of the ‘go-to’ companies for high-class productions. It delivers across the factual landscape, from long-running hit series to feature documentaries and is a key supplier for US, UK and international markets, delivering over 100 hours of content each year. Arrow’s clients include A&E, BBC, Channel 4, Discovery, Five, History, Investigation Discovery, ITV, National Geographic Channel, National Geographic Wild, PBS, Sky and Smithsonian Network.
Arrow’s recent slate includes See No Evil and American Monster for Investigation Discovery, Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom for National Geographic and Disney+ and Seven Days on Mars for the BBC.
Asacha’s acquisition of Arrow, financed with a mix of equity provided by the existing shareholders and debt financing provided by
Tikehau Capital, represents a significant expansion for in the factual space, further growing the Group’s English language output, while adding a new US presence. As part of Asacha, Arrow will pursue further growth in the UK and US, while expanding into new markets and exploring international co-production opportunities with other factual producers within the pan-European group.
Following the completion of the deal, Brisley and Pelling will continue to lead Arrow as Co-Managing Directors, while John Smithson has chosen to step back from the company. He will deliver his current productions and then work independently, with Arrow and Asacha having a first look deal on new projects. However, in line with Asacha’s previous acquisitions and partnership structure, Brisley and Pelling will retain a minority stake in Arrow, while Brisley also becomes a shareholder in Asacha, alongside the founders of the business and other managers of Asacha’s production companies, who also reinvested in the Group.
In a joint statement commenting on the acquisition, Asacha’s co-CEOs Faspard de Chavagnac and Marina Williams said: “Arrow’s market-leading position in the fast-growing factual space, along with their strong leadership and ambitious plans for the future, make them an ideal fit for Asacha. Bringing them into our Group makes us a major player in English language factual across key markets including the US and UK. Our focus will be accelerating Arrow’s growth and extending their reach into new territories as they build on their reputation for world-class series and features that captivate global audiences.”
Brisley added: “Asacha is one of the hottest groups in the TV industry. [It is] dynamic and fleet of foot, with excellent relationships across Europe, a market we would love to explore further, as well as having huge international ambitions. With the same culture and high-quality delivery as Arrow, the access [it gives] us into new markets makes them the perfect partner. Becoming part of an independent group allows Arrow the freedom to continue to work for anyone, anywhere and everywhere. We are thrilled to be joining forces with Asacha. [It matches] our ambitions and our understanding of Arrow’s global potential.”
