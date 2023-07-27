Kid-centric multiscreen entertainment service TOGGO from German children’s content provider SUPER RTL is now available in cars, offering what is said to be the first ever dedicated native children’s app for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS.
Powered by the 3SS’ 3Ready product platform, the new TOGGO in-vehicle service is said to offer a leading-edge user experience (UX) for under-13s with a wide array of popular TV shows, movies and its own dedicated digital radio station.
The 3Ready Control Center will also see use in enabling TOGGO’s content marketing teams to manage the in-car experience, and curate content, alongside all its other web, mobile and Smart TV apps in real-time from a single location, meanwhile the kids watching enjoy an advanced UX harmonised across multiple devices.
The partners view the project as an opportunity for exploration and development as well as being a key early milestone in the roadmap of advanced user-centric IVI. Currently, the app is accessible from car’s centre display and streaming is possible while the car is parked. The partners are in ongoing collaboration with Google to ensure the TOGGO app and the user environment fully comply with all safety requirements.
The app will be available to selected Android Automotive OS enabled vehicles in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), including those running Google Automotive Services. This includes Polestar, Volvo, Renault, with Ford and Honda models soon joining their ranks.
“As TOGGO we always want to innovate and be where our target audience is. To be able to provide our kid-centric entertainment service to vehicles highlights and supports this vision,” comments Robert Dube, Head of Product & Data TOGGO Digital at SUPER RTL Fernsehen. “With the ongoing support of 3SS, we’re delivering our wide selection of content to the in-vehicle environment, with a functional and intuitive UX to entertain young people while travelling.”
