In one of the first deployments of its recently announced Total Distribution strategy, WTFN Group’s Radar MCN has inked a partnership with Spiegelworld, one of the world’s leading trailblazers of contemporary circus, to create a new weekly digital series called Circus Town.
Spiegelworld, founded by Impresario Extraordinaire Ross Mollison, runs three successful, long-running circus shows and an integrated restaurant business in Las Vegas as well as a new show and restaurant just opened in Atlantic City on America’s East Coast. The immersive and story-driven circus shows, each with different themes and have a reputation for being innovative.
In January 2023, Spiegelworld bought the small California town of Nipton in the Mojave Desert and set about turning it into a real-life Circus Town, becoming not only a base for the company’s operations but also a place where Spiegelworld artists and performers could live, create, and undertake unfettered artistic experimentation.
The collaboration has kicked off with the launch of dedicated Circus Town YouTube and Facebook channels with more such managed channels to follow. WTFN Group subsidiary WTFN Entertainment has gone into production on a six-part observational documentary TV series with the same name, due for delivery at the end of 2023. And Fred Media, also part of the WTFN Group, is currently exploring pre-sales opportunities for the TV series and will officially launch Circus Town to the international broadcast market at MIPCOM in October 2023.
“Launching a successful digital channel relies on a few key elements. A popular niche, access to content you can’t find anywhere else and genuinely entertaining stories. The partnership with Spiegelworld delivers this in spades,” commented Derek Dyson, Radar MCN’s general manager.
“In purchasing an entire town, Ross and his team have created a wonderful ‘Schitt’s Creek’ scenario that combines with the circus shows to provide an endless, rich seam of fantastic stories and stand-out characters. We are producing high-quality, non-scripted, long-form content with people who are passionate about what they are doing and, as it promises everything from death-defying acts to day-to-day relationships, the high stakes, high drama and high emotions involved are sure to generate a huge following.”
Spiegelworld’s Mollison added: “We are really excited to be partnering with Radar MCN and WTFN to launch Circus Town. The community of people who work in circus and who love watching circus entertainment is global. So, starting with the digital series, we can bring international audiences into our unique and curious world on a weekly basis, allowing them to follow our life in the town, backstage and through startling performances as we continue to push the boundaries of contemporary circus experiences.”
