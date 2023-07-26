Kicking off a plan that football’s governing body says will bring the beautiful game closer to fans worldwide just as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 continues apace, FIFA is making its FIFA+ streaming platform available on five new connected TV apps and five new FAST platforms.
FIFA says what it calls the landmark expansion is testament to its commitment to innovation and using digital platforms to grow fandom globally. The new connected TV apps are Samsung TV, LG, VIDAA, Amazon Fire and Android TV while the new FAST channel platforms comprise Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, VIDAA Channels, The Roku Channel and Rakuten TV.
The free streaming service was launched in April 2022 giving fans the ability to watch full-match replays, highlights, goals and magical moments all in one place. This included every FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup match recorded on camera, totalling more than 2,000 hours of archive content. The FIFA+ Archive has more than 2,500 videos dating back to the 1950s. During the FIFA World Cup Qatar2022, FIFA+ generated 190 million views on match recaps, engaging fans with curated highlights while a livestream in Brazil attracted over 40 million unique visitors and set new world records.
FIFA+'s incredible first year welcomed 211 million unique users for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, alongside 190 million views on match recaps, captivating fans with curated highlights.
Content from the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is available across the platform – including interviews, highlights, full match replays after 24 hours in select territories, and more - while more than 60 countries including Brazil, Japan and The Netherlands can enjoy live broadcasts of the matches.
"We are excited to bring FIFA+ to fans through these connected TV apps and FAST channel platforms, extending our reach and making football more accessible to a wider audience," said Charlotte Burr, FIFA’s director of strategy, digital and FIFA+.
"Our goal is to connect fans from every corner of the world and provide them with unrivalled access to the sport they love. This expansion is a significant step towards achieving that vision and bringing the beautiful game to everyone. Every innovation we make is rooted in growing the game, and we want to thank all the CTV and FAST platforms for their support in making this happen. FIFA is committed to using digital platforms to create an inclusive and immersive football experience for all.”
The free streaming service was launched in April 2022 giving fans the ability to watch full-match replays, highlights, goals and magical moments all in one place. This included every FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup match recorded on camera, totalling more than 2,000 hours of archive content. The FIFA+ Archive has more than 2,500 videos dating back to the 1950s. During the FIFA World Cup Qatar2022, FIFA+ generated 190 million views on match recaps, engaging fans with curated highlights while a livestream in Brazil attracted over 40 million unique visitors and set new world records.
FIFA+'s incredible first year welcomed 211 million unique users for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, alongside 190 million views on match recaps, captivating fans with curated highlights.
Content from the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is available across the platform – including interviews, highlights, full match replays after 24 hours in select territories, and more - while more than 60 countries including Brazil, Japan and The Netherlands can enjoy live broadcasts of the matches.
"We are excited to bring FIFA+ to fans through these connected TV apps and FAST channel platforms, extending our reach and making football more accessible to a wider audience," said Charlotte Burr, FIFA’s director of strategy, digital and FIFA+.
"Our goal is to connect fans from every corner of the world and provide them with unrivalled access to the sport they love. This expansion is a significant step towards achieving that vision and bringing the beautiful game to everyone. Every innovation we make is rooted in growing the game, and we want to thank all the CTV and FAST platforms for their support in making this happen. FIFA is committed to using digital platforms to create an inclusive and immersive football experience for all.”