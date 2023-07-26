Looking to make it simpler for users to build channels and insert personalised ads entirely in the cloud, media and entertainment industry cloud playout solutions provider Veset has integrated its Nimbus cloud playout platform within AWS Elemental MediaTailor.
Designed to streamline the origination and management of linear TV channels, Veset Nimbus is an all-in-one cloud playout platform that makes it possible to manage and monetise channels through an advanced web-based interface. It features a range of enterprise-grade features and integrations for flexibly delivering video content to OTT and broadcast.
The integration means users can build their channels within Nimbus as usual and use the MediaTailor integration to create rules and push personalised ads based on a number of viewer metrics. Noting that ad-supported streaming adoption rate outpacing SVOD, Veset believes that combining Nimbus with MediaTailor makes it possible for channel creators to tap into a growing appetite for free, ad-supported content, while ensuring ads are as targeted as possible.
AWS Elemental MediaTailor is a channel assembly and personalised ad-insertion service for video providers to create linear OTT channels using existing video content. The service then enables monetisation of those channels with personalised advertising. Nimbus users can also increase monetisation opportunities by offering advertisers added value of serving ads to those consumers most likely to respond.
“There has been an unprecedented shift in consumer habits over the past couple of years. As cost-conscious consumers increasingly move towards ad-funded services, advertisers, more than ever, need to get in front of the people most likely to respond to maximise return on investment,” said Veset CEO Gatis Gailis. “Integrating with AWS MediaTailor allows us to make personalising those ads much simpler for our users. Not only does this mean their viewers will be more willing to consume ads, it also enables them to maximise monetisation opportunities with advertisers.”
In May 2023, looking to enable customers to quickly and easily create linear, OTT or FAST channels, media and entertainment industry cloud playout solutions provider Veset made Nimbus available in AWS Marketplace.
