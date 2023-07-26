A study from Parks Associates has found that connected TV (CTV) is becoming a major business platform with 51% of CTV device owners in around 44 million households currently engaging in commerce-related activities on their TV.
A study of 10,000 internet households, the T-Commerce: Buying Through the TV report explored the potential of T-Commerce, or buying goods and services through the television, to generate additional revenues for video service providers.
The study found consumer use of ecommerce was growing across all platforms, with mobile purchasing in the lead. Nearly one in four households now watch streaming TV/online pay-TV, with older consumers expressing more interest in T-Commerce features enabled by retailers and credit card companies.
The vast majority of consumers shop online, with 88% of consumers in US internet households shopping online at least once per month via a computer or mobile phone. Households that were heavy online shoppers– typically those with children and those with higher income levels – were also the consumers who show most interest in T-Commerce.
The most common buys were video-related digital purchases that leverage stored payment credentials or direct consumers to a mobile link to complete the purchase.
“Digital purchases on TVs are common today and the foundation for future T-Commerce experiences,” said Jennifer Kent, VP, research, Parks Associates. “This new research helps to quantify and understand consumer buying habits, purchase intentions, payment preferences, and inhibitors
