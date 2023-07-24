Looking to push forward the company’s tech products offering, digital media experiences company Canela Media, which has a stated commitment to redefining the Latino community, has appointed Peter Gonzalez as its new chief technology officer (CTO).
In this new role for the company, described as being pivotal, Gonzalez will be responsible for leading Canela Media's technology initiatives, including the development and execution of the company's technical strategies. He will work closely with the executive team to enhance Canela Media's digital infrastructure, optimise operational efficiencies, and advance the company's position as a leader in digital media.
Gonzalez brings over 25 years of expertise in broadcast media and entertainment. Prior to joining Canela Media, he served as the senior vice president of the media technology team at the WWE. From leading software and video engineering to content distribution and live streaming, Gonzalez's leadership is said to have propelled WWE's consumer products – including WWE.com and the WWE Network - to “unprecedented” heights.
Before his work at WWE, Gonzalez held the position of head of technology for CNNMoney at Turner Broadcasting. He was also an integral part of the leadership team that executed the relaunch of CNBC.com during his tenure at NBC Universal/CNBC. Gonzalez's career began at IBM, where he honed his passion for technology and innovation.
Remarking upon his appointment, Gonzalez said: “Joining Canela Media as CTO is a fantastic opportunity for me to continue to exercise my passion and experience working with a very talented team with whom I share the ambition to continue to evolve and build best-in-class products with unparalleled innovation and technology.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Peter to Canela Media as our new CTO," added Canela Media founder & CEO Isabel Rafferty Zavala, of. "Peter joins Canela Media with a vast experience in developing innovative tech solutions and products for media and entertainment companies. His experience combined with our commitment to innovation and excellence is a perfect match to continue to elevate Canela Media’s product and technology offering."
