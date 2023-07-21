To celebrate the start of the Women’s World Cup which will see a particular spike in viewers when the England Lionesses take to the field, broadcaster Sky has unveiled a number of new experience features for its Entertainment OS platform, all on the Sky Glass and Sky Stream products.
A range of voice commands head the key features. Viewers can use phrases like ‘Lionesses’ and ‘It’s Coming Home’ for live games, catch-up, highlights and results tables for the Women’s Football World Cup. A new ‘manage all’ feature for Playlist is designed to make it easier for users to keep on top of their content in one place.
Viewers are said to have more control of the Playlist with one place to see and manage everything you’ve added. The just scroll to the end of Playlist and select the ‘manage all’ button. Everything saved in different Personal Playlists can be browsed in one place. TV shows and films can be moved from one Playlist to another, by pressing + on the remote and select which Personal Playlist users want to move it to.
Having the Restart function now available in Show Pages helping to avoid any spoilers. In the past, to find it viewers had to tune to the TV Guide or the live show or game you want to watch – risking a quick spoiler. If the programme is airing on a BBC channel, viewers will be taken to the BBC iPlayer app to watch from the beginning.
Netflix is now in the continue watching rail, so viewers can pick up where they left off. This means Sky Glass and Sky Stream viewers can pick up from where they left off, without having to launch the Netflix app.
