



Expanding its millennial and Gen-Z focused content distribution plans, and in addressing what it says is continued demand for unscripted global content, Insight TV is launching three FAST channels in North America through Philo.

The new agreement marks INSIGHT TV’s first distribution deal with the virtual MVPD pioneer and the new channels include, INFAST (Lifestyle), INTROUBLE (Sports), INWONDER (Sci/Tech), devoted to Millennial and Gen-Z audiences. The three will be included as part of the new group of FAST channels recently launched for Philo subscribers.



The new distribution agreement follows INSIGHT TV’s recent North American launches of FAST channels and AVOD content to Cineverse, Freevee by Amazon, and Amazon Prime globally. Insight TV said US audiences can expect unique and original TV series such as, The Next Crypto Gem, Streetball with Kenny Dobbs, and Paradise Kitchen: Bali to be released in Q4.



“We continue to grow our distribution in North America, and we are excited to be joining the growing platform, and we look forward to a successful partnership with the creative team at Philo,” said Insight TV VP Americas Mark Romano. “We are delighted to see that Philo recognizes the importance of our Millennial and Gen-Z audiences.''



#Insight TV’s FAST Channels now reach over 400 million households in 56 countries worldwide, across 12 languages.