With an objective of adapting and developing titles and sourcing commissions locally, BBC Studios India Production is to produce two popular All3Media International scripted dramas – Shameless and Strangers (aka White Dragon) for Indian audiences.
As part of the agreement, BBC Studios India Production will adapt and develop the two titles for the Indian market and source a commission for the two dramas in India. This collaboration allows both entities to scale greater and reach wider audiences in India through the adaptation of these premium British formats for the local market.
Comedy drama Shameless was created originally by Paul Abbot and Company Pictures for Channel 4 and the Two Brothers Pictures crime drama Strangers aka White Dragon originally created for ITV in the UK and written by Mark Denton, Jonny Stockwood, Marsto Bloom, Harry & Jack Williams. Shameless features the Gallagher family and its escapades, triumphs and love interwoven with a dash of criminality in a dilapidated housing estate. The show revolves around an unemployed and perpetually drunken father who is consistently expanding his lineage amidst the challenges of adolescence and the intoxicating allure of first love.
Crime drama Strangers revolves around a man, Professor Jonah Mulray, whose wife tragically dies in a car accident. The incident occurred in Hong Kong, where she frequently visited and stayed for work. It upends the entire world of the protagonist as he decides to visit the city, where he stumbles upon a startling revelation about his wife, plunging him into a labyrinth of conspiracy.
“We are excited to partner with All3Media to bring the popular Shameless and Strangers to Indian audiences,” said Sameer Gogate, general manager, BBC Studios India Production. “They are two brilliant dramas, very different in tone but both equally suited to the local market who enjoy clever, captivating storylines. With viewers’ preferences evolving and their desire for compelling content growing, we are confident that these unique shows will be a hit with Indian audiences.”
All3Media International APAC executive vice president Sabrina Duguet added: “BBC Studios India Production shares our production values and our love for top quality drama, and we know they will adapt these two dramas brilliantly for the Indian market. Our business has been going from strength to strength, with seven scripted formats already commissioned in India. We are very proud to see the tense, closed series thriller Strangers (aka White Dragon) become the third title from Two Brothers Pictures to be adapted in the region following the success of Marzi (Liar) and Mithya (Cheat)…Shameless arrives in India having attained legendary status for its long award -winning run in the UK and via it’s acclaimed adaption in the USA – we are sure that India’s own Gallagher family antics will enthral local audiences.”
