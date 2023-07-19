Enabling broader coverage across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Southern Africa and Egypt in particular, satellite service provider Nilesat is feeding its latest satellite with video through a headed from video compression, delivery and streaming solutions firm Ateme.
The deployment marks the third time that Nilesat has chosen Ateme for a video headend, this time to help to no less than revolutionise Nilesat’s fourth space satellite launch, Nilesat-301. This is designed to allow broader, high-quality coverage across the Middle East and Africa. As part of the project, Ateme also provided its TITAN software solutions, which were instrumental in enabling delivery of around 50 channels, including HD and Ultra HD.
Project deployment was completed in H1 2023 with the assistance of Ateme’s local partner, Systems Design.
“We launched a new satellite to reinforce our commercial leadership in broadcast services and open new services over Southern Africa and the Nile basin. But we needed a more modern, compatible video headend to send the feeds,” said Nilesat CTO Maissa Kamel. “Ateme provided the right technology and had already demonstrated its support throughout our ongoing relationship. We are excited to be working with them once again.”
“Viewers in Africa have higher expectations and demand the best quality,” added Razik Zaghlouli, Ateme's MENA regional sales director. “We are honoured to support Nilesat, one of the largest satellite providers in the MENA region, in delivering exceptional video quality to a broader audience.”
