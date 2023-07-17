Looking to cash in on what the broadcaster says is a recent spate of interest in its country and culture, Welsh-language broadcaster S4C has appointed Claire Urquhart to head up a new commercial content fund to support projects with commercial potential.
The aim of the fund, part of S4C International’s commercial line, is to seek out creative partnerships that take bigger and bolder Welsh content out to the world, encompassing genres such as including drama, premium factual and children’s content.
In her new job, Urquhart (pictured) will be working alongside the S4C commercial team, chief finance officer Sharon Winogorski and chief operating officer Elin Morris. She will also work closely with the S4C commissioning team led by chief content officer Llinos Griffin-Williams and overseen by S4C chief executive Sian Doyle.
Urquhart brings over 20 years of experience in development and production, having established her own company Silver Strand that was at the forefront of creating commercial content for the international market. Having previously held head of development roles at BBC Features and Formats and several leading independent production companies, Urquhart boasts a track record of creating returnable brands, formats, brand-funded shows and award-winning series.
“I’m excited to be taking on this role. I know the challenges producers face in getting big ideas over the line, but I also know the rewards are huge,” she said commenting on the new role. “I can’t wait to see the brilliant projects that emerge from this fund. I’m also looking forward to meeting the production community in Wales and working closely with them. I want to harness this momentum by stimulating creativity, supporting collaboration and driving commercial success. Whether it’s securing rights to a top-selling book, creating a pilot in a popular genre, or scaling up an exciting production – the team will look at projects on a case by case basis.”
“It’s a pleasure to be able to welcome Claire to S4C. She brings with her a wealth of experience, ideas and knowledge that will be invaluable to us as we launch the fund,” Doyle added. “I’m confident that the fund will be a huge boost to the creative sector in Wales and play an important part in S4C’s plans for the future.”
The appointment comes hot on the heels of Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds announcing that he was to curate Welsh language content for S4C. The co-owner of Wrexham Football will be the driving force of Welsh Wednesdays, a project that will see S4C content running each week on the Maximum Effort Channel, a partnership between streaming platform Fubo and Maximum Effort which is producer of the Deadpool films and Welcome to Wrexham series and co-founded by Reynolds .
