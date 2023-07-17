OTT solution provider Insys Video Technologies has forged a collaboration with Engineering and Technology Solutions firm Power Diamond (PWD) to provide customers in Latin America with white label OTT solutions and tools for online video streaming.
An AWS Advanced Tier services partner, Poland-based Insys VT has been delivering white-label OTT solutions to help businesses grow their online presence since 2006, specialising in developing streaming solutions and tools for video processing and content security. Insys VT keeps its products cloud-native to enable scalability and quick time-to-market. With over 100 deployments for media and entertainment companies.
For its part, Brazil’s Power Diamond was established in 2001 and focuses on providing services in telecommunications, broadcast, electricity and energy. The company works with customers and partners from project concept to final delivery, offering support and RMA for the solutions provided. Its offerings include importing products, delivering them to the desired location, instlling infrastructure and equipment, integrating monitoring solutions, and handling design, certifications, and installations of cabling and electrical systems.
The firms see a number of mutual benefits through their collaboration. They note that Power Diamond will develop cloud technology and start exploring cloud video solutions, whereas Insys Video technologies will benefit from PWD's Brazil national-wide presence, and get access to all of the Brazilian regions.
“The partnership with Power Diamond is an opportunity for Insys Video Technologies to tap into new markets,” commented Insys Video Technologies CEO Krzysztof Bartkowski. “With our InsysGO white label OTT solution and Cloud Video Kit - tool for video processing, management, and distribution we can help companies based in Brazil to develop their presence in the online video market.”
“We are extremely pleased with the new partnership between PWD and Insys Video Technologies,” added Power Diamond CEO Mauro Furrakama. “This strategic collaboration has high potential within the M&E market in Brazil, allowing us to leverage mutual knowledge and experience to drive Insys VT's portfolio in Brazil and achieve extraordinary results. Together, we are raising industry standards and providing exceptional solutions to our customers. We look forward to strengthening this partnership and achieving a high level of success.”
